MADRID Aug 17 Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's opening round of matches: (All times GMT):

* Champions Real Madrid start their title defence at home to Valencia on Sunday (1700) with a small doubt over Portugal defender Pepe, who has struggled with an ankle complaint.

Pepe missed Portugal's midweek friendly against Panama but is expected to recover, otherwise coach Jose Mourinho has a full squad to chose from to take on the side who finished third last year.

* Valencia coach Mauricio Pellegrino makes his league debut at the helm with a bunch of new signings including Portugal's Joao Pereira, Argentina's Fernando Gago and Mexico's Andres Guardado who are all expected to start.

Striker and top scorer from last season Roberto Soldado has recovered from a muscle strain and will likely lead the line at his former home, the Bernabeu.

* Tito Vilanova's league debut as Barcelona coach is at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday (1900) when his main problem will be who to link up with Lionel Messi in attack, with Alexis Sanchez, Cesc Fabregas and Pedro all vying for starts.

Spain striker David Villa is still short of match fitness as he returns from a broken leg.

* Europa League and King's Cup finalists from last season Athletic Bilbao start their campaign at home to Real Betis on Sunday (1700) with doubts lingering over Spanish internationals Fernando Llorente and Javi Martinez.

Fans whistled them in training on Thursday with striker Llorente having refused a new contract and seeking a transfer, while midfielder Martinez is reportedly close to a move to Bayern Munich.

* Malaga start out at promoted Celta Vigo on Saturday (1700) without their two top scorers from last season, Santi Cazorla and Salomon Rondon who have been sold, and with the distraction of a Champions League playoff against Panathinaikos looming next week.

"We are only worried about Celta," coach Manuel Pellegrini told a news conference on Friday when asked about their debut in Europe's elite club competition. "The players know Saturday's performances are key (to who plays on Wednesday)."

* Europa League winners Atletico Madrid visit Levante on Sunday (2100) without injured defender Juanfran and doubts over forward Adrian Lopez and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)