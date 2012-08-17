MADRID Aug 17 Brief news from La Liga ahead of
this weekend's opening round of matches: (All times GMT):
* Champions Real Madrid start their title defence at home to
Valencia on Sunday (1700) with a small doubt over Portugal
defender Pepe, who has struggled with an ankle complaint.
Pepe missed Portugal's midweek friendly against Panama but
is expected to recover, otherwise coach Jose Mourinho has a full
squad to chose from to take on the side who finished third last
year.
* Valencia coach Mauricio Pellegrino makes his league debut
at the helm with a bunch of new signings including Portugal's
Joao Pereira, Argentina's Fernando Gago and Mexico's Andres
Guardado who are all expected to start.
Striker and top scorer from last season Roberto Soldado has
recovered from a muscle strain and will likely lead the line at
his former home, the Bernabeu.
* Tito Vilanova's league debut as Barcelona coach is at home
to Real Sociedad on Sunday (1900) when his main problem will be
who to link up with Lionel Messi in attack, with Alexis Sanchez,
Cesc Fabregas and Pedro all vying for starts.
Spain striker David Villa is still short of match fitness as
he returns from a broken leg.
* Europa League and King's Cup finalists from last season
Athletic Bilbao start their campaign at home to Real Betis on
Sunday (1700) with doubts lingering over Spanish internationals
Fernando Llorente and Javi Martinez.
Fans whistled them in training on Thursday with striker
Llorente having refused a new contract and seeking a transfer,
while midfielder Martinez is reportedly close to a move to
Bayern Munich.
* Malaga start out at promoted Celta Vigo on Saturday (1700)
without their two top scorers from last season, Santi Cazorla
and Salomon Rondon who have been sold, and with the distraction
of a Champions League playoff against Panathinaikos looming next
week.
"We are only worried about Celta," coach Manuel Pellegrini
told a news conference on Friday when asked about their debut in
Europe's elite club competition. "The players know Saturday's
performances are key (to who plays on Wednesday)."
* Europa League winners Atletico Madrid visit Levante on
Sunday (2100) without injured defender Juanfran and doubts over
forward Adrian Lopez and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
