* Olinga grabs late winner for Malaga at promoted Celta
* Sevilla and Real Mallorca record 2-1 wins
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, Aug 18 Malaga's Fabrice Olinga became La
Liga's youngest scorer at 16 years and 98 days old when his late
goal earned a 1-0 win at promoted Celta Vigo in their season
opener on Saturday.
The Cameroonian striker, from Malaga's youth team, came on
as a second-half substitute and bundled the ball in off his
thigh from close range in the 84th minute.
Olinga passed Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain in the
record books, Malaga said on their website (www.malagacf.com).
Muniain was 16 years and 289 days old when he netted in La Liga
in October 2009.
Sevilla and Real Mallorca took temporary charge at the top
of the standings with 2-1 home wins over Getafe and Espanyol
respectively.
Champions Real Madrid start their defence of the title at
home to Valencia on Sunday (1700 GMT) and Barcelona's new coach
Tito Vilanova debuts when Real Sociedad visit the Nou Camp
(1900).
Celta had mounted a desperate late charge in front of their
own fans and were unlucky not to take a point against Malaga
when a shot that hit the bar bounced just short of the line.
The result is a boost for Malaga who, despite finishing
fourth last season to earn a place in the Champions League
playoffs for the first time, have suffered a troubled
pre-season.
Delayed payments to players, the sales of Santi Cazorla and
Salomon Rondon, the team's top scorer last season, and rumours
that their Qatari owners were considering selling the club have
overshadowed their preparations for the new campaign.
Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini said a draw would have been a
fair result, but preferred to switch his attentions to
Wednesday's venture into Europe.
"The group had to endure some difficult moments and this
will help strengthen minds and team spirit," the Chilean told a
news conference.
"Now we have to think about the Champions League tie against
Panathinaikos."
Federico Fazio headed Sevilla in front against Getafe and
Spain striker Alvaro Negredo doubled the lead before the break
from the penalty spot after Jose Antonio Reyes tumbled in the
area.
Alexis pulled one back for the visitors with a header from a
corner but Sevilla just about deserved the three points.
In the late game, Israel striker Tomer Hemed showed a great
eye for goal with strikes in the second and 85th minutes. The
first was a turn and shot and the second a fierce volley at the
back post.
Espanyol had levelled through Ghanaian forward Mubarak
Wakaso in the sixth minute.
