MADRID Aug 19 Champions Real Madrid started the
defence of their La Liga title with a frustrating 1-1 draw at
home to Valencia on Sunday, despite dominating the match at the
Bernabeu.
Gonzalo Higuain gave them a 10th minute lead from Angel Di
Maria's cross and, in stifling temperatures, Jose Mourinho's
side comfortably held the visitors at bay until just before the
break.
Valencia showed few ideas going forward but levelled when
Jonas headed in from a free kick.
Goalkeeper Diego Alves was the visitors' outstanding player
in the second half, keeping out a string of efforts as Real
pressed, to help earn a point for their new coach Mauricio
Pellegrino.
Real's arch-rivals Barcelona were playing at home to Real
Sociedad later on Sunday.
Up on the north coast, Real Betis overcame Athletic Bilbao
at San Mames in an eight-goal thriller.
The visitors were three goals up in 31 minutes before last
season's Europa League and King's Cup finalists responded in the
second half.
Bilbao's Oscar De Marcos got a goal back just after the
break and Mikel San Jose then struck twice to level the scores
with 14 minutes to go before Betis finally triumphed late on
through Alejandro Pozuelo and Jorge Molina with his second.
(Editing by Matt Barker)