By Iain Rogers
MADRID, Aug 27 Radamel Falcao inflicted another
mauling on Athletic Bilbao when he netted a fine hat-trick for
Atletico Madrid in a crushing 4-0 home win in La Liga on Monday.
The Colombia striker known as the tiger took his tally
against the Basque club to seven in three matches following last
season's doubles in the 3-0 Europa League final victory and a
2-1 success in La Liga.
His first on a warm night at a vibrant Calderon came in the
18th minute when he left marker Mikel San Jose for dead and
dinked the ball over onrushing Bilbao goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz
from a narrow angle.
Three minutes before the break he leaped acrobatically to
volley home a Diego Godin centre at the far post, a goal
reminiscent of Johan Cruyff's famous effort for Barcelona
against Atletico in the early 1970s.
Falcao stroked in a third from the penalty spot in the 59th
minute and was given a rousing ovation when he was replaced by
Tiago 10 minutes from time.
The Portugese midfielder was only on the pitch for three
minutes before he lashed a superb drive high into the net from
20 metres for Atletico's fourth.
"Everyone on the team played at a great level and obviously
that paves the way for individuals to shine," Falcao, clutching
a match ball for signing by his team mates, said in an interview
with Spanish television.
"The important thing is to gel as a team and start to
collect victories and if I can help by scoring a lot more goals
than last season so much the better," added the 26-year-old, who
netted 24 in La Liga in 2011-12 and 12 in the Europa League.
Atletico's impressive victory after last weekend's 1-1 draw
at Levante put them on four points, two behind Barcelona, Real
Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano, the only teams to win their
opening two matches.
It was a wretched night for Bilbao in the Spanish capital
and they have now conceded nine goals after last weekend's 5-3
home thrashing by Real Betis.
They looked a shadow of the side that blazed a trail in
Europe last season and reached the King's Cup final, barely
troubling Thibaut Courtois in the Atletico goal.
TRANSFER WINDOW
Coach Marcelo Bielsa again left Spain pair Javi Martinez and
Fernando Llorente out of his squad as they attempt to seal their
exits before the transfer window closes on Friday.
Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are trying to complete a deal
for versatile defensive midfielder Martinez, while towering
striker Llorente has been linked with a move to Italian
champions Juventus.
Promoted Valladolid maintained their impressive start to the
campaign on Monday when Victor Perez netted twice from the
penalty spot in a 2-0 home win over 10-man Levante.
The Castilians were ahead in the 38th minute at their Jose
Zorrilla stadium after Levante defender David Navarro handled
the ball in the area and was shown a second yellow card.
Perez stroked the ball past Gustavo Munua and added a second
from the spot three minutes after the break when Papakouly Diop
felled Omar.
Valladolid coach Miroslav Djukic, a former Serbia manager
who played for Deportivo Coruna and Valencia, warned his players
not to let their early success go to their heads and to focus on
securing their top-flight status for another season.
"We know what our goal is and right now it's 39 points
away," Djukic told a news conference.
"I am very pleased but we still have a lot of room for
improvement," he added.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)