MADRID, Sept 22 South Korea striker Park Chu-young scored with his first touch on his home debut for promoted Celta Vigo, leading the side to a 2-1 victory over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

Park, who helped his country win bronze at the Olympic Games in London, joined Celta on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day three weeks ago and stretched out his leg to volley home the winner in the 68th minute.

Celta had taken the lead in the 57th with a breakaway goal from Augusto Fernandez, only for Abdelaziz Barrada to level almost immediately after a well-worked move.

Park netted two minutes after being brought on as a substitute and had the chance to score a second near the end when he pulled a shot wide with only the keeper to beat.

Celta's second win put them ninth in the standings with six points from five games, ahead of Real Zaragoza in 11th, who were 3-1 winners at home to last-placed Osasuna.

Osasuna finished seventh last season but have only taken one point from 15 this term, and are bottom despite scoring the goal of the game at the Romareda with Emiliano Armenteros's run and shot on 29 minutes. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tom Pilcher)