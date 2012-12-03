MADRID Dec 3 Two early goals gave promoted Valladolid a 2-1 victory at Sevilla that moved them up to seventh in La Liga and the brink of the European places on Monday.

Miroslav Djukic's side have 21 points from 14 games, one behind Malaga in fifth and Getafe in sixth who are tied on 22 points.

Wildly inconsistent Sevilla, who have beaten third-placed champions Real Madrid and fourth-placed Real Betis at home this season, left the Sanchez Pizjuan to whistles from the crowd and are 11th with 18 points.

Valladolid's German winger Patrick Ebert netted on a break away after only two minutes and midfielder Oscar squeezed a shot over Diego Lopez for the second in the 12th.

Sevilla struggled to react until visiting striker Manucho headed into his own net just after the re-start, but their fightback was hindered when Gary Medel was sent off.

The combative Chile midfielder picked up a second yellow card in the 64th minute and that helped Valladolid weather a tricky final few minutes when they came close to adding a third on the counter. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)