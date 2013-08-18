MADRID Aug 18 Gerardo Martino had a comfortable competitive debut as Barcelona coach when the La Liga champions stormed to a 7-0 demolition of Levante in their season opener at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

World Player of the Year Lionel Messi and Spain striker Pedro both scored twice, while new 57 million euro signing Neymar started on the bench and came on as a 63rd-minute substitute with the game already resolved.

Barca made a whirlwind start, scoring four times in the opening 26 minutes as the team responded to Argentine Martino's calls for greater intensity in their pressing game and a more direct approach.

The outstanding Cesc Fabregas squared for Alexis Sanchez to tap in the opener in the third minute, and Messi exchanged passes with Pedro to stroke in the second.

Dani Alves struck the third after another slick passing move on the edge of the area, and Pedro, who started wide on the left of the attack keeping Neymar on the bench, bagged the fourth.

Adriano was felled for a penalty in the 42nd which Messi fired home, and Fabregas set up Xavi with an extravagant looping pass over the defence for the sixth, just before the break.

A limp display from the cash-strapped visitors, under new coach Joaquin Caparros, could only look to a string of saves from goalkeeper Keylor Navas as any sort of positive.

Brazil forward Neymar was given a rousing reception when he came on for his competitive debut and showed a few nice touches but it was Pedro who notched the seventh after a mix up in the Levante defence in the 73rd.

Carlo Ancelotti opens his campaign as new Real Madrid coach at home to Real Betis, later on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)