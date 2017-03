MADRID Aug 19 Alberto Bueno spoiled Elche's return to La Liga after a 24-year absence on Monday by scoring twice to help Rayo Vallecano to a 3-0 home win.

The game started in bizarre circumstances as Rayo fans staged a silent protest against the football league's unpopular scheduling policy to suit television with games on Mondays and Fridays and 11 p.m. kickoff slots.

The protest ended in the 24th minute when the stadium came back to life and in the 40th former Real Madrid forward Bueno arrived late to drill a low shot into the corner.

Alberto Perea's spectacular long-range shot a minute before the break doubled the advantage and Bueno matched his team mate's strike with another 25-metre shot in the 74th. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, Editing by John Mehaffey)