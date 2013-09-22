MADRID, Sept 22 Gareth Bale injured himself in the warm up and missed out on his Bernabeu debut, but Real Madrid did not miss him as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a 4-1 comeback win over Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

The world's most expensive player was set to start against Getafe, having only featured in two away games since joining for 100 million euros three weeks ago, but was forced to make way for another new recruit, Isco just before kickoff.

Angel Lafita stunned the home crowd with a deflected long-range shot after only five minutes, but normal order was soon restored when Pepe bundled in from close range in the 19th.

Ronaldo added a second from the penalty spot in the 33rd and Spain international Isco grabbed his fourth of the campaign after a quickly taken Ronaldo free kick in the 59th.

Getafe finished with 10 men after defender Michel was sent off for bringing down substitute Jese five minutes from time and Ronaldo grabbed his second at the end with a clever backheel.

Carlo Ancelotti's side moved up to third with 13 points from five games, two behind joint leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who both maintained perfect starts with wins on Saturday.

Pedro scored a hat-trick as the champions won 4-0 at Rayo Vallecano, and Atletico are second on goal difference after a 2-0 victory at Real Valladolid.

Promoted Villarreal remained unbeaten on their return to the top flight but slipped down to fourth with 11 points, after being held to a 0-0 draw at Celta Vigo.

In the midday kickoff, Real Betis drew 0-0 at home with Andalusian rivals Granada, a third goalless draw in four outings for Pepe Mel's men as they continue to struggle without last season's injured top scorer Ruben Castro. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Rex Gowar)