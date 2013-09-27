MADRID, Sept 27 A spectacular equaliser by Bartlomiej Pawlowski extended Malaga's unbeaten sequence in La Liga to five games as they hit back to draw 2-2 at Real Valladolid on Friday.

The 20-year-old Pole took a cross on his chest in the 76th minute before swivelling in mid-air to smash the ball into the net with his left foot.

Pawlowski's goal helped Malaga move up to seventh in the table with nine points. Valladolid are 13th with six points.

Malaga went ahead on Friday when Roque Santa Cruz converted a neat pass from Fernando Tissone in the 23rd minute.

Javi Guerra levelled for Valladolid 11 minutes into the second half, nodding his third league goal of the season after good work by Patrick Ebert.

The home team went 2-1 up with another header eight minutes later from Colombian striker Humberto Osorio. (Writing by Braden Phillips; editing by Tony Jimenez)