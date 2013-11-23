(Updates with later games)

BARCELONA, Nov 23 Cristiano Ronaldo fired Real Madrid ahead before going off injured as they cruised to a 5-0 win at Almeria to remain six points adrift of leaders Barcelona who defeated Granada 4-0 earlier on Saturday.

Injury-plagued Barca continued to set the pace after first-half penalties by Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas set them up for victory.

Ronaldo struck after three minutes but the game was still in the balance when he limped off early in the second half.

Karim Benzema settled Real's nerves by curling home the second on 61 minutes before Gareth Bale, Isco and Alvaro Morata sent Almeria to a resounding defeat.

The main concern, though, will be the extent of the leg strain for Ronaldo who has bagged 14 goals in seven games including four for Portugal in their triumphant two-legged World Cup playoff win over Sweden.

Iniesta opened the scoring for Barca after 20 minutes and Fabregas doubled the advantage five minutes before the break with another spot kick.

Visiting Granada had Manuel Iturra dismissed after 66 minutes before Alexis Sanchez and Pedro completed the rout for the champions who were missing a string of players including Lionel Messi, Xavi and keeper Victor Valdes.

Barca have 40 points from 14 games and a six-point lead over Real and Atletico Madrid who play Getafe later. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)