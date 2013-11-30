Nov 30 Diego Costa continued his fine scoring run with the second goal as Atletico Madrid overcame stubborn resistance from Elche to win 2-0 and maintain their pursuit of La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

Koke scored from close range after 63 minutes to break the hosts' resistance and Costa, back after injury, struck 11 minutes later.

The win put Atletico on 40 points, level with Barca who face a difficult away game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday without Lionel Messi and keeper Victor Valdes.

Third-placed Real Madrid, without Cristiano Ronaldo, take on Valladolid later on Saturday (1900 GMT) and could move to within three points of Barca.

Atletico had the first chance of their game when Gabi Fernandez was left unmarked at a corner after 10 minutes but his header lacked the power to beat keeper Manuel Herrera.

After a goalless first half, Atletico finally made the breakthrough when Herrera parried Raul Garcia's shot and Koke was quickest to react, bundling home the ball.

Costa latched on to an Adrian Lopez pass to slot in the second, his 15th league goal of a season in which Atletico have dropped only five points so far. (Writing by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona; Editing by Clare Fallon)