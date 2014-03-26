BARCELONA, March 26 Neymar scored twice to inspire Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday but the victory was soured by an injury to goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

Barcelona have 72 points, two more than Real and Atletico Madrid who play later, and they will be anxious to know the extent of the knee injury sustained by Valdes who has been in excellent form this season.

The Catalan side were brimming with confidence after their weekend Clasico victory over Real and Neymar scored from close range to put them ahead after six minutes before Lionel Messi slotted home on the half-hour mark.

Neymar latched on to a long ball from Alexis Sanchez and scored his ninth league goal of the season to complete the rout in the second half.

