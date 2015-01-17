* Negredo scores off the bench to see off Almeria

* Valencia up to third above Atletico, Sevilla

* Sociedad beaten 1-0 at home by Rayo Vallecano (Recasts with Valencia result)

MADRID, Jan 17 Valencia climbed above Atletico Madrid and Sevilla into third in La Liga when Alvaro Negredo came off the bench to score a late winner in a 3-2 home victory over his former club Almeria on Saturday.

Captain Dani Parejo fired Valencia ahead in the 11th minute at the Mestalla when he clipped home an Antonio Barragan cross but Almeria forward Tomer Hemed levelled two minutes later when he turned in a Wellington centre.

Rodrigo restored Valencia's lead in the 29th minute before Hemed grabbed his second in the 33rd to become the all-time Israeli top scorer in La Liga with 25 goals, surpassing the tally of 24 amassed by former Celta Vigo midfielder Haim Revivo at the end of the 1990s.

Negredo, who has yet to spark since sealing a loan move from Manchester City and played for Almeria between 2007 and 2009, missed a couple of headers as Valencia pressed for a winner but made amends when he nodded powerfully into the net seven minutes from time.

Valencia have 38 points at the halfway point of their season, the same as Atletico, who play at bottom side Granada on Sunday, but above the champions on goal difference.

The pair are two points ahead of fifth-placed Sevilla, who host seventh-placed Malaga on Sunday.

Leaders Real Madrid have 42 points ahead of their match at Getafe on Sunday, when second-placed Barcelona, a point behind their arch rivals, play at Deportivo La Coruna.

Real Sociedad's bid to climb away from the relegation places suffered a setback when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Rayo Vallecano and whistled by their own fans earlier on Saturday.

Sociedad have stabilised since former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes took over in November after a poor start to the campaign but their latest setback comes after they were knocked out of the King's Cup by Villarreal on Wednesday.

Rayo secured the points at Sociedad's Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian when Angola forward Manucho outjumped the home defence at an 81st-minute corner and headed past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

It was no more than Rayo deserved after a generally poor performance from Sociedad, who lacked creativity and penetration in attack, and showed Moyes has plenty of work to do if the Basques are to secure their top-flight status.

VERY POOR

After whistles rang out around the ground at the final whistle, defender Jon Ansotegi told Spanish television he could not explain why Sociedad had managed to beat Real, Barca and Atletico at the Anoeta but were unable to see off sides of lesser calibre.

"We give everything on the pitch and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't so we just have to congratulate the opponent and admit they played better," he said.

"We are battling in the bottom half of the table and it's been a very poor first half of the season so we just have to work on improving."

Sociedad are 12th on 19 points from 19 matches, three points above the drop zone. Rayo are ninth on 23 points.

Sixth-placed Villarreal host struggling Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol are at home to Celta Vigo in a mid-table clash later on Saturday. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)