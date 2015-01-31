BARCELONA Jan 31 Karim Benzema scored twice in the second half as Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 4-1 to go four points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

Real had to come from behind after being caught out inside the first minute with Aritz Elustondo heading the visitors in front.

However, Real missing the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, quickly got back on level terms with James Rodriguez nodding in a Marcelo cross.

Sociedad have stood out for their giant-killing this season -- with victories over the top three at home in La Liga -- but have been poor away as they have failed to win a league match outside the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian.

Sergio Ramos gave Real the lead in the 37th minute by smashing home a rebound after a Benzema shot had been saved by keeper Geronimo Rulli.

The game opened up for Real after the break and Benzema combined with Gareth Bale to slot in his first before curling a sweet effort into the top corner 15 minutes from the end.

Later third-placed Atletico Madrid, seven points off the pace on 44 points, face Eibar away. Barcelona, in second, host Villarreal on Sunday. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)