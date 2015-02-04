BARCELONA Feb 4 James Rodriguez headed the opener before going off injured in Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Sevilla that extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points on Wednesday.

Real warmed up for the Madrid derby with Atletico on Saturday with three more points but it came at a cost with Sergio Ramos as well as Rodriguez going off injured in the first half.

Marcelo will definitely miss the next game through suspension after picking up a yellow card but they will have Cristiano Ronaldo back after completing a ban against Sevilla.

Colombian international Rodriguez nodded home from a Marcelo cross after 12 minutes in a copy of the goal he scored last weekend against Real Sociedad.

Sevilla caused plenty of problems for the Real rearguard, especially in the first half, and Vicente Iborra hit a post having been played in by Vitolo.

They had injury concerns of their own as keeper Beto went off on the half hour after a collision with Karim Benzema.

Jese, who had come on for Rodriguez, combined with Benzema and Isco before slotting the ball home Real's second 10 minutes before the break.

Substitute Iago Aspas continued his recent hot streak in front of goal with a goal for Sevilla from close range after 80 minutes but it was only to be a consolation.

Real lead the standings by four points from Barcelona with Atletico seven points adrift.