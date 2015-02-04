(Adds quotes)

By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA Feb 4 James Rodriguez headed the opener before going off injured in Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Sevilla on Wednesday which extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points.

Real warmed up for the Madrid derby against Atletico on Saturday with three points but it came at a cost with Sergio Ramos as well as Rodriguez going off injured in the first half.

"I don't think they will make it in time," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference.

Marcelo will definitely miss the next game through suspension after picking up a yellow card but they will have Cristiano Ronaldo back after he completed his supension against Sevilla.

"We may be lacking experience. Ramos, Pepe and Marcelo are among the best players in the world but it doesn't worry me," Ancelotti said.

"We have lost experience but we will have players with plenty of enthusiasm and that is also very important."

Colombia international Rodriguez nodded home a Marcelo cross after 12 minutes in a copy of the goal he scored last weekend against Real Sociedad.

Sevilla caused plenty of problems for the Real rearguard, especially in the first half, and Vicente Iborra hit a post having been played in by Vitolo.

They had injury concerns of their own as keeper Beto went off on the half hour after a collision with Karim Benzema.

Jese, who had come on for Rodriguez, combined with Benzema and Isco before slotting the ball home Real's second 10 minutes before the break.

Substitute Iago Aspas continued his recent hot streak in front of goal with a goal for Sevilla from close range after 80 minutes but it was only to be a consolation.

Real lead the standings by four points from Barcelona with Atletico seven points adrift.

"It was a difficult game against a strong side. It was a step forward as we picked up important points," Ancelotti added.

Sevilla coach Unai Emery was disappointed his side did not take their chances.

"The most important thing is to create openings when you play in this stadium which is what we did but we didn't finish them off," he told a news conference.

"We competed for the full 90 minutes but we didn't get the goals that we deserved. I am satisfied with the work of the player and we showed that we were up to the task." (Editing by Ed Osmond)