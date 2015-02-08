BARCELONA Feb 8 Sevilla's Champions League hopes took a further blow as a late goal from substitute Pedro Leon gave Getafe a 2-1 home victory in La Liga on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Sevilla have now won only one of their last four league games and were also knocked out of the King's Cup by Espanyol.

Valencia, one point behind, can move above the Andalusian side when they play at Espanyol later.

Getafe took the lead when striker Alvaro Vazquez was hauled down by Diogo Figueiras inside the area and picked himself up to send goalkeeper Sergio Rico the wrong way with his spotkick after 30 minutes.

The home side continued to create the better opportunities and Vazquez was guilty of missing a golden chance at the start of the second half before Sevilla equalised through a powerful 25-metre drive from Grzegorz Krychowiak.

But Leon, who came on for the final 15 minutes, struck the winner by knocking in a rebound with five minutes to go after keeper Rico saved Diego Castro's shot.

Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's late game where they can go a point behind leaders Real Madrid, who crashed to a 4-0 defeat at derby rivals and champions Atletico Madrid on Saturday.