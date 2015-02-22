BARCELONA Feb 22 A late header from Xabi Prieto earned Real Sociedad a 4-3 dramatic victory over Sevilla in a pulsating La Liga match on Sunday.

Sociedad have beaten the top three in Spain at home and fifth-placed Sevilla also left empty-handed after a game in which both defences struggled.

Sevilla centre-half Alejandro Arribas lost Imanol Agirretxe who volleyed home a cross after 15 minutes and Sergio Canales should have extended the lead but he shot tamely at keeper Sergio Rico.

Sevilla drew level with a flicked Timothee Kolodziejczak header from a corner that beat keeper Geronimo Rulli at his near post but straight after halftime Canales was brought down by Benoit Tremoulinas and Prieto scored the penalty.

Daniel Carrico hit a post with a powerful 30-metre drive before Carlos Bacca headed home a free kick after 68 minutes.

Sevilla went ahead for the first time through a Kevin Gameiro penalty after handball by Inigo Martinez but with seven minutes left a save from Rico rebounded off Arribas and into the goal.

Prieto grabbed his second of the game with a header from a corner in the last minute.

"It is strange how we have managed to win against the bigger teams," Prieto told reporters.

"It was a big win from a difficult game and we really needed the three points after several games without a victory."

Sevilla have now lost three of their last four league games and are five points behind fourth placed Valencia. Sociedad moved up to 10th.

Real Madrid play Elche later on Sunday aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points after Barcelona's shock home defeat by Malaga on Saturday.

(Editing by Ed Osmond) (tim.hanlon@gmail.com)