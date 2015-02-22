Feb 22 Cristiano Ronaldo's bullet header helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory over a physical Elche side on Sunday as they extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points.

With Barcelona suffering a shock defeat at home to Malaga on Saturday, Real had a chance to move four points clear and they grabbed it with second-half goals by Karim Benzema and Ronaldo.

Although the Portugal forward struck a curling shot against the post after four minutes, Real struggled to break down a team that worked hard and were guilty of some aggressive challenges.

Benzema was unlucky to have a spectacular overhead kick ruled out due to a questionable offside call but he did knock a loose ball in from close range after 56 minutes.

Ronaldo then sealed the victory with a powerful header into the top corner from an Isco cross after 70 minutes.

It was a welcome goal for Ronaldo who has suffered a dip in form since Christmas following an electrifying start to the season and has now moved joint third in Real's all-time list.

The Portuguese now has 290 goals and is level with Carlos Santillana, while Raul is out in front on 323.

Barcelona's 11-match winning run came to an end with a surprise 1-0 defeat by Malaga at the Nou Camp. (Editing by Ken Ferris)