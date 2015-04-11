BARCELONA, April 11 Cristiano Ronaldo continued his hot-streak with the opening goal as an under-strength Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-0 in La Liga and moved a point off leaders Barcelona who face Sevilla later on Saturday.

The Portuguese struck a free-kick from distance and the ball moved deceptively in the air to catch out keeper Xabier Irureta and put Real ahead after 21 minutes at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo's form dropped after Christmas, which coincided with Real losing top spot in La Liga, but he has now bounced back with eight goals from four games.

Real were missing several regular starters against the Basque side, who posed little threat, and Chicharito nodded home the second on the half hour.

Jese Rodriguez wrapped up the victory with a strike from the edge of the area, eight minutes from the end.

Real now have 73 points and will be hoping for a slip-up by Barca in a tough away game at Sevilla. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)