BARCELONA, April 12 Villarreal's slide continued as a Diego Castro header gave Getafe a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Sunday but the match was overshadowed by a serious looking injury to Mateo Musacchio.

The Villarreal defender was carried off on a stretcher with 13 minutes to go after his ankle appeared to buckle when he was on his own running for the ball.

An Ikechukwu Uche penalty, after he himself was fouled by Medhi Lacen with 52 minutes played, was Villarreal's first goal in five league games but it was not enough to give them their first La Liga away win of the year.

In a scrappy game Getafe deservedly drew level with a fine header from Castro after 64 minutes and Pedro Leon had the chance to win the game but his shot following a breakaway was parried by Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo.

Villarreal have failed to win in seven games in all competitions and are sixth on 51 points.

Getafe are 13th on 36 points.

Barcelona lead the way at the top of the table on 75 points but their advantage was cut to two points following a 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Saturday.

An 18-match unbeaten run up until February saw Villarreal alive on three fronts but in the last couple of months the wheels have come off.

They were knocked out of the King's Cup and the Europa League while their dreams of a Champions League spot have faded.

Injuries have taken their toll with Bruno Soriano and Denis Cheryshev among the key players that have missed games and now the likely loss of Musacchio, who also spent a lengthy spell in the treatment room earlier in the season, would be a big blow. (Editing by Martyn Herman)