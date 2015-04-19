BARCELONA, April 19 Sevilla's Champions League hopes suffered a blow as they were held to 1-1 La Liga draw by lowly Granada, whose defender Diego Mainz scored at both ends on Sunday.

Fresh from holding Barcelona to a draw last weekend and then beating Zenit St Petersburg in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, Sevilla took on Granada aiming to draw level with fourth-placed Valencia.

They dominated the early stages but second-from-bottom Granada took the lead from their first real threat with an unmarked Mainz directing a header past keeper Sergio Rico from a corner after 16 minutes.

Granada grew in confidence and an unsettled Sevilla almost conceded again when Diogo Figueiras' clearance came back off his own post.

Carlos Bacca posed Sevilla's main threat going forward with his pace and movement but he failed to make the most of his chances and they were reliant on Mainz turning an Aleix Vidal cross past his own keeper Roberto Fernandez after 69 minutes.

Sevilla, in fifth, have 63 points, 12 more than sixth-placed Villarreal who take on Cordoba later. Granada are on 25 points.

Leaders Barcelona beat Valencia 2-0 on Saturday and hold a two-point advantage over Real Madrid, who defeated Malaga 3-1. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)