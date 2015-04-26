By Tim Hanlon BARCELONA, April 26 Sevilla moved up to fourth place in La Liga with a flicked header from Daniel Carrico sealing a 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Fresh from securing a Europa League semi-final place last Thursday after the holders knocked out Zenit St Petersburg, Sevilla dominated the first half against Rayo. Sevilla coach Unai Emery rested several regulars including Stephane M'Bia and Aleix Vidal but they still looked sharp with Diogo Figueiras setting up Vicente Iborra to fire the opener after 16 minutes. Then Carrico steered a Denis Suarez cross into the corner of the net before halftime. Rayo pressed more after the break with Gael Kakuta and Alejandro Pozuelo missing clear chances while Manucho also had a shot well saved by keeper Sergio Rico. Sevilla now have 66 points, one more than fifth-placed Valencia who host Granada on Monday. Later on Sunday, Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo (1900 GMT) seeking to close the gap to two points behind leaders Barcelona who beat Espanyol 2-0 away on Saturday. - - Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 33 26 3 4 91 19 81 2 Real Madrid 32 25 1 6 95 28 76 3 Atletico Madrid 33 22 6 5 64 26 72 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 33 20 6 7 60 37 66 ------------------------- 5 Valencia 32 19 8 5 56 25 65 ------------------------- (Editing by Ken Ferris)