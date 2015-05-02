BARCELONA May 2 Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick and Lionel Messi bagged a brace of goals as Barcelona thrashed bottom side Cordoba 8-0 on Saturday to move a step closer to their fifth La Liga championship in seven years.

Barca now have a five point lead over Real Madrid, who have a tough away match against Sevilla later.

Suarez's prolific form has brought the Uruguayan 17 goals from his last 16 games in all competitions while Messi is now top scorer in the league with 40 goals -- one more than Real's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ivan Rakitic volleyed into the roof of the net to give Barca the lead after 42 minutes at Cordoba and then Suarez slotted home in first half stoppage time.

Messi headed in straight after the restart, with further headers from Suarez and Gerard Pique as Barcelona hit their stride.

Messi scored into an open net with 10 minutes to go and then Neymar hit a penalty after he was brought down by defender Adrian Gunino.

Barca showed no mercy with Suarez striking again two minutes from the end to seal a resounding win with three games to go. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)