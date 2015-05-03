BARCELONA May 3 A bullet header from Nicolas Otamendi put Valencia on course for a 3-1 victory over Eibar in La Liga on Sunday that boosted their hopes of claiming a Champions League place.

Valencia had a poor April with two wins from six games but have now strengthened their grip on fourth place and have a three-point lead over Sevilla after they were beaten 3-2 by Real Madrid on Saturday.

Valencia, who occupy the Champions League playoff spot, are four points off Atletico Madrid in the third automatic berth after Diego Simeone's side were held 0-0 at home by Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Otamendi powered home a cross from Jose Luis Gaya after 25 minutes of a first half where hosts Valencia had a lot of possession and attacked with pace down the wings.

Dani Parejo doubled Valencia's advantage after 56 minutes when his shot from the edge of the area took a slight deflection and Paco Alcacer knocked home a rebound after a Parejo free kick hit a post.

Basque side Eibar pulled one back through Mikel Arruabarrena with six minutes to go.

Elsewhere, Granada beat Getafe 2-1 away and Espanyol drew 1-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona lead the way at the top of the table with an 8-0 away demolition of relegated bottom side Cordoba on Saturday maintaining a two-point lead over Real with three games to go.