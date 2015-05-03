(Adds quotes, Malaga result)

By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA May 3 A bullet header from Nicolas Otamendi put Valencia on course for a 3-1 victory over Eibar in La Liga on Sunday that boosted their hopes of claiming a Champions League place.

Valencia had a poor April with two wins from six games but have now strengthened their grip on fourth place and have a three-point lead over Sevilla after they were beaten 3-2 by Real Madrid on Saturday.

Valencia, who occupy the Champions League playoff spot, are four points off Atletico Madrid in the third automatic berth after Diego Simeone's side were held 0-0 at home by Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

"It is possible that we can finish third, we always go out to win every game," Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo told a news conference.

"All the squad is available and motivated and we will do what we can to make up the four points. We will see where we end up but there is no doubt that we are capable of improving still."

Otamendi powered home a cross from Jose Luis Gaya after 25 minutes of a first half where hosts Valencia had a lot of possession and attacked with pace down the wings.

Dani Parejo doubled Valencia's advantage after 56 minutes when his shot from the edge of the area took a slight deflection and Paco Alcacer knocked home a rebound after a Parejo free kick hit a post.

Basque side Eibar pulled one back through Mikel Arruabarrena with six minutes to go.

Elsewhere, Elche pulled off a surprise 2-1 win at Malaga with goals from Jonathas and Mario Pasalic in either half while the Andalusian side netted through Javi Guerra in stoppage time.

Granada beat Getafe 2-1 away and Espanyol drew 1-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona lead the way at the top of the table with an 8-0 away demolition of relegated bottom side Cordoba on Saturday maintaining a two-point lead over Real with three games to go.