BARCELONA, Sept 19 A second-half Karim Benzema header gave a below-par Real Madrid a 1-0 La Liga victory over Granada, who squandered several good chances on Saturday.

The Frenchman nodded home an Isco cross after 55 minutes against a well-organised Granada side that attacked with pace.

Cristiano Ronaldo had eight goals from his previous two games but he and his team mates struggled to beat keeper Andres Fernandez.

Granada will feel they deserved more, but poor finishing especially from Isaac Success cost them dearly.

Real have 10 points from four games and are a point ahead of champions Barcelona, who have won their opening three matches and face Levante at home on Sunday.

Later on Saturday, Valencia take on Real Betis and Atletico Madrid are away to Eibar. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Toby Davis)