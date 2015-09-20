BARCELONA, Sept 20 Nolito hit the opening goal for Celta Vigo who took advantage of a lethargic first half from Sevilla to win 2-1 and maintain their unbeaten start in La Liga on Sunday.

Sevilla, who have now not won in four games, went behind when the defence gave Nolito time in the box to pick his spot after 15 minutes.

The home side appeared to be suffering from the exertions of beating Borussia Moenchengladbach in a Champions League group match on Tuesday and Daniel Wass extended Celta's lead after 26 minutes with a low drive into the corner.

Sevilla came to the life in the second half and substitute Fernando Llorente got his first goal for the club but they could not find an equaliser.

In injury time Celta fullback Jonny Castro was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Celta have 10 points from four games while Sevilla have two.

Barcelona were aiming to continue their winning start in La Liga at home to Levante later on Sunday. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Clare Fallon)