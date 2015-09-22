BARCELONA, Sept 22 Atletico Madrid's in-form striker Antoine Griezmann struck twice to earn a comfortable 2-0 derby victory over toothless visitors Getafe that took his side top of La Liga on Tuesday.

The France striker, who is developing into a talisman for Atletico, scored at the start of the first half and at the end of the second after a competent display by the hosts.

Atletico have 12 points from five games, having only dropped points against Barcelona who have a 100 percent record from four games so far and face Celta Vigo away on Wednesday when Real Madrid, with 10 points from four matches, visit Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico controlled the game, having started by pinning Getafe back, but they eased off for long spells against a side incapable of putting them under sustained pressure.

Griezmann netted after four minutes with a volley from six metres and wrapped up the win with another close-range finish from a Jackson Martinez pass in the final minute.

Valencia's dismal start to the season continued as they lost 1-0 at Espanyol, with Victor Alvarez scoring in the first half. They are eighth with six points after one win and three draws. (Editing by Ken Ferris)