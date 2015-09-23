BARCELONA, Sept 23 Iago Aspas scored twice as Celta Vigo sent Barcelona crashing to a 4-1 defeat to go top of La Liga ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Athletic Bilbao later on Wednesday.

After disappointing spells at Liverpool and Sevilla, Aspas is back to his best this season having returned to Celta and struck clinical finishes in either half against a Barca side who were far from their normal dominant selves.

Nolito, a former Barca youth player, fired his fifth goal in as many games to put Celta ahead after 25 minutes with a pinpoint curling drive from the left of the area.

Aspas then chipped the ball over keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for the second minutes later.

It was clear that it was not going to be Barca's day when Lionel Messi struck the woodwork after 52 minutes with only keeper Sergio Alvarez to beat and then Aspas raced clear and slotted home on 55 minutes.

Barcelona's Neymar scored from a tight angle after 80 minutes but Celta substitute John Guidetti volleyed in their fourth minutes later.

Celta lead La Liga with 13 points, one more than Barca after five games, while Real are on 10 points having played one match fewer.

(Editing by Toby Davis)