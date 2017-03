Sept 26 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi limped off with a knee injury after just nine minutes of their La Liga clash with Las Palmas on Saturday.

The Argentine picked up the knock after a clash of legs with Daniel Castellano with three minutes gone and although he tried to continue he eventually had to be substituted.

Barca are aiming to bounce back from their 4-1 mauling by Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

They have 12 points from five games, a point behind Real Madrid, Celta Vigo and Villarreal who are in a three-way tie for first place. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Pritha Sarkar)