March 10 Mexico's Carlos Vela made a surprise return to Real Sociedad's practice session on Thursday having been suspended indefinitely by coach Eusebio Sacristan for missing training and lying about being ill earlier in the week.

Real Sociedad are preparing to visit Celta in Vigo on Saturday looking for a first win in four matches in La Liga and Vela now looks set to travel with the team on Friday.

He began the week on bad terms with his club, however.

The Mexico international flew to Madrid on Sunday, right after the 1-1 draw at home to Levante, for a rock concert and then told the club he had missed Monday's flight back because he was ill.

He turned up at the club on Wednesday, apologised for his misdemeanour, worked out separately from his team mates and was told he faced a hefty fine.

Club captain Xabi Prieto was the only member of the team who spoke about the matter, saying: "Carlos expressed his regret and sadness for what he did.

"He understands we team mates are hurt by his actions and will accept whatever measures the club takes," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Come Thursday, Eusebio appeared to have lifted his ban on Vela, one of his best players, including him in practice as Sociedad look to improve their position of ninth with 35 points, 37 behind leaders Barcelona.

Brazil's Neymar is back from a trip to Brazil while serving a suspension last weekend to turn out for Barcelona at home to Getafe on Saturday.

The champions, on a run of 11 league wins, will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 37 matches.

Neymar, who has scored 23 goals, missed Sunday's 4-0 win at Eibar where two goals from Lionel Messi (35) and one by Luis Suarez (42) saw Barca's deadly attacking trio reach a century in all competitions this season.

Barcelona are eight points ahead of Atletico Madrid and 12 in front of third-placed Real Madrid with 10 matches to go.

Atletico are at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday and Real visit Las Palmas on Sunday. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Clare Fallon)