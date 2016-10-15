BARCELONA Oct 15 A late strike from Pablo Sarabia gave Sevilla a dramatic 3-2 win at Leganes to provisionally send them top of La Liga and end their 17-month spell without an away league win.

Franco Vazquez gave Jorge Sampaoli's side the lead in the 25th minute and they looked well on their way to ending their barren spell on the road when Samir Nasri doubled the lead in the 58th from close range.

A familiar feeling would have gripped Sevilla when goals from David Timor and Alexander Szymanowski in the space of three minutes put the home side level,

But Sarabia smashed in from outside the area with five minutes remaining to earn them a first away win since beating Malaga in May 2015.

Sevilla went provisionally top of the standings on 17 points, two ahead of Atletico Madrid, who host Granada later on Saturday, and Real Madrid who travel to Real Betis.

Champions Barcelona host Deportivo, with talisman Lionel Messi on the bench after recovering from a groin injury.

