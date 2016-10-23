Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
BARCELONA Oct 23 Sevilla provisionally climbed to top of La Liga after Steven Nzonzi's second half strike handed them a 1-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid on Sunday, inflicting a first defeat of the season on Diego Simeone's side.
Former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder Nzonzi skipped past Atletico's backline to latch onto a through ball from Atletico loanee Luciano Vietto to score in the 73rd minute and seal Sevilla's first win over Atletico in over six years.
Atletico and Spain midfielder Koke was dismissed for a second booking in the 77th. The visiting side almost snatched a late equaliser but defender Diego Godin's header went straight towards Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.
Sevilla top the standings with 20 points, while Atletico slip from first to third on 18. Real Madrid, on 18, will go top if they beat Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)