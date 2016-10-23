BARCELONA Oct 23 Sevilla provisionally climbed to top of La Liga after Steven Nzonzi's second half strike handed them a 1-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid on Sunday, inflicting a first defeat of the season on Diego Simeone's side.

Former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder Nzonzi skipped past Atletico's backline to latch onto a through ball from Atletico loanee Luciano Vietto to score in the 73rd minute and seal Sevilla's first win over Atletico in over six years.

Atletico and Spain midfielder Koke was dismissed for a second booking in the 77th. The visiting side almost snatched a late equaliser but defender Diego Godin's header went straight towards Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Sevilla top the standings with 20 points, while Atletico slip from first to third on 18. Real Madrid, on 18, will go top if they beat Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)