BARCELONA Nov 19 Gabriel Mercado scored a controversial stoppage-time winner as Sevilla produced a sensational late turnaround to come from two goals down to win 3-2 at Deportivo La Coruna and provisionally go third in La Liga on Saturday.

Deportivo were denied a penalty late in the second half while leading 2-1 when Argentina international Mercado pushed Florin Andone over in the area.

Mercado escaped a possible red card and netted from close range in the 92nd minute after Vitolo had levelled in the 87th.

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel headed Deportivo in front in the first minute and Andone finished off a brilliant individual run to double the home side's advantage in the 42nd, only for Steven Nzonzi to pull one back for Sevilla in the 44th.

Deportivo were left fuming after Mercado's push on Andone, who remained on the floor for several minutes after the challenge, and Sevilla took full advantage of referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz's leniency.

Vitolo turned in a loose ball from inside the area and five minutes later Mercado pounced around the goalmouth following a corner, sparking jubilant celebrations from coach Jorge Sampaoli and a cacophony of boos and whistles from the home supporters.

Barcelona host Malaga and leaders Real Madrid travel to local rivals Atletico later on Saturday.

