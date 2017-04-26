BARCELONA, April 26 Barcelona thrashed Osasuna 7-1 on Wednesday as Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer each scored twice to send them three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Javier Mascherano scored his first ever goal for the club from the penalty spot as the Catalans built on their Clasico victory over Real on Sunday to move clear of their bitter rivals, who play later at Deportivo La Coruna, one of two games in hand.

Messi opened the scoring with a solo dribble, capped with a neat chip over Osasuna goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, before Gomes volleyed home Ivan Rakitic’s cross.

Roberto Torres whipped in a free kick just after halftime to drag his team back into the match, but Barcelona then ran riot, seeing out the game with a flurry of goals and leaving the visitors bottom of the table and on the brink of relegation. (Editing by Toby Davis)