BARCELONA May 6 Barcelona's formidable front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all scored as the champions beat Villarreal 4-1 on Saturday to stay top of La Liga and keep the pressure on title rivals Real Madrid. Barca top the standings with 84 points after 36 games, three ahead of Real who have played two games fewer and visit already-relegated Granada later on Saturday.

Neymar was in sensational form in his second game back from suspension and nudged Barcelona ahead in the 21st minute after pouncing on a deflected pass from Messi.

Cedric Bakambu fired Villarreal level in the 32nd after beating the offside trap to latch on to a clever through ball from Roberto Soldado.

Barca were temporarily punctured by the leveller but a marvellous piece of skill from Messi allowed them to restore their lead on the stroke of halftime with a shot from the Argentine which flew beyond Andres Fernandez with the help of a deflection.

Suarez powered the ball under the Villarreal goalkeeper in the 69th to score his third goal in two games while Messi grabbed the fourth with a deft chip from the penalty spot in the 82nd. (Editing by Clare Fallon)