MADRID, Sept 21 Real Madrid dropped points for a second successive game when they were held to a 0-0 draw at Racing Santander in La Liga on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's side, who are attempting to end Barcelona's three-year stranglehold on the Spanish title, won their opening two games of the season but suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Levante on Sunday.

They again looked short of ideas and creativity at Racing's Sardinero stadium and barely threatened the home goal in a generally lacklustre display.

Champions Barca, who demolished Osasuna 8-0 on Saturday, can go top with a win at early pacesetters Valencia in Wednesday's late kickoff (2000 GMT), at least until surprise package Real Betis play at home to Real Zaragoza on Thursday.

Promoted Betis have won three out of three games this term and are level on nine points with Valencia, two ahead of Barca. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Ken Ferris)