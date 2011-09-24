MADRID, Sept 24 Valencia squandered a chance to
go top of La Liga when Ever Banega fluffed a penalty and they
lost a bad-tempered clash 1-0 at nine-man Sevilla on Saturday.
Valencia finished with 10 men after Aritz Aduriz was sent
off for stamping on the foot of Emir Spahic with around 20
minutes left.
Sevilla midfielder Piotr Trochowski and defender Julien
Escude were dismissed in the 57th and 68th minutes respectively.
Sevilla's 34-year-old striker Frederic Kanoute galloped on
to a Jesus Navas pass to put the home side ahead in the 18th
minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan, before Banega struck his
69th-minute spot kick against the post.
The referee had awarded the penalty after Escude felled
Aduriz when he was clean through on goal and was shown a
straight red.
Sevilla climb to second on 11 points from five games, one
ahead of third-placed Valencia and one behind surprise leaders
Real Betis, Sevilla's promoted city rivals who play at Getafe on
Monday.
Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, who are seventh on seven
points, are looking for their first win in three matches when
they host city neighbours Rayo Vallecano later on Saturday (1800
GMT).
Champions Barcelona, who drew 2-2 at Valencia on Wednesday
and are fifth on eight points, are at home to Atletico Madrid in
the late kickoff.
Athletic Bilbao's new coach Marcelo Bielsa is still without
a win this season after his side drew 1-1 at home to Villarreal.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)