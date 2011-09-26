MADRID, Sept 26 Promoted Real Betis lost the
only remaining 100 percent record in La Liga when they were
beaten 1-0 at lowly Getafe on Monday, though they remained top
of the standings for another week.
Getafe had started the day in 19th place with only one point
from their first four games, but new coach Luis Garcia earned
his first win when Diego Castro fired into the roof of the net
in the 31st minute.
Home keeper Miguel Angel Moya kept Getafe in the game after
the break as Betis rediscovered some of the verve that had seen
them race into first place on their return to the top flight,
but they stayed on 12 points from five games.
The Andalucians are a point ahead of champions Barcelona,
Levante and their city rivals Sevilla, who are tied on 11
points.
Barca thumped Atletico Madrid 5-0 at home on Saturday with
Lionel Messi bagging a hat-trick, while Cristiano Ronaldo also
rattled in three goals as Real Madrid sank Rayo Vallecano 6-2.
Jose Mourinho´s side are fifth with 10 points.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)