(clarifies lead to show Granada finished with nine men)

MADRID Oct 25 Xavi celebrated setting a new club record for La Liga appearances when he netted a superb free kick to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Granada who finished the game with nine men on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Spain midfielder, playing his 392nd league game, struck in the 33rd minute at Granada's Los Carmenes stadium to lift the champions above surprise packages Levante and great rivals Real Madrid to the top of the standings.

Barca, who have not conceded a goal in seven matches in all competitions, have 21 points from nine games, with Levante on 20 from eight ahead of their home match against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Real, who have 19 points, host struggling Villarreal in Wednesday's late kickoff.

Granada played most of the second half with 10 men after midfielder Jaime Romero was shown a second yellow card eight minutes after the break for catching Maxwell with a high foot.

Forward Dani Benitez was then dismissed in stoppage time when he earned a second yellow for kicking the ball away.

Sevilla, in fourth on 16 points, play at home to bottom side Racing Santander in Tuesday's late kickoff (2000 GMT). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)