MADRID Oct 26 Surprise leaders Levante
continued their remarkable early-season run when Ruben Suarez
netted a stoppage-time winner to help beat Real Sociedad 3-2 on
Wednesday.
Six straight wins had lifted the unbeaten Valencia-based
side, whose annual budget of around 20 million euros ($27.6
million) is one of the smallest in the league, above Barcelona
and Real Madrid to the top of the standings, the first time in
their 102-year history they had led La Liga.
Their latest success gives them 23 points from nine matches,
two ahead of Barca following the champions' 1-0 win at Granada
on Tuesday.
Real Madrid, on 19 points and bidding to end Barca's
three-year grip on the Spanish title, can climb back above their
great rivals into second with a win at home to struggling
Villarreal later on Wednesday (2000 GMT).
Daniel Estrada put San Sebastian-based Sociedad ahead in the
fourth minute at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia stadium.
Nano levelled for the home side nine minutes after the break
with a deflected shot and Valdo nodded Levante in front seven
minutes later before Inigo Martinez drove the ball through a
crowd of players for an 86th-minute equaliser.
Suarez smashed in a superb long-range free kick deep into
second-half added time to ensure Levante can live the dream for
a few more days at least.
