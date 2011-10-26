MADRID Oct 26 Surprise leaders Levante continued their remarkable early-season run when Ruben Suarez netted a stoppage-time winner to help beat Real Sociedad 3-2 on Wednesday.

Six straight wins had lifted the unbeaten Valencia-based side, whose annual budget of around 20 million euros ($27.6 million) is one of the smallest in the league, above Barcelona and Real Madrid to the top of the standings, the first time in their 102-year history they had led La Liga.

Their latest success gives them 23 points from nine matches, two ahead of Barca following the champions' 1-0 win at Granada on Tuesday.

Real Madrid, on 19 points and bidding to end Barca's three-year grip on the Spanish title, can climb back above their great rivals into second with a win at home to struggling Villarreal later on Wednesday (2000 GMT).

Daniel Estrada put San Sebastian-based Sociedad ahead in the fourth minute at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia stadium.

Nano levelled for the home side nine minutes after the break with a deflected shot and Valdo nodded Levante in front seven minutes later before Inigo Martinez drove the ball through a crowd of players for an 86th-minute equaliser.

Suarez smashed in a superb long-range free kick deep into second-half added time to ensure Levante can live the dream for a few more days at least. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, edited by Tom Pilcher)