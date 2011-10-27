Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
MADRID Oct 27 Atletico Madrid's miserable run continued when they were beaten 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Thursday, a fifth consecutive game without a win leaving them down in 12th place with 10 points from nine matches.
Bilbao struck three times in eight second-half minutes at their rain-lashed San Mames stadium, Spain striker Fernando Llorente netting twice and substitute Gaizka Toquero adding the third with a quarter of an hour left.
The Basque club's third win in four matches lifted them to eighth on 12 points as their revival gathered pace following a poor start under new Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa.
In the earlier kickoff, Uruguayan striker Walter Pandiani scored a 75th-minute winner for Espanyol as the Barcelona-based side beat promoted Real Betis 1-0 to climb to sixth on 15 points.
On Wednesday, surprise leaders Levante (23 points) stayed top by beating Real Sociedad 3-2.
Real Madrid are a point back in second thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Villarreal on Wednesday. Champions Barcelona are third, a further point adrift, after Tuesday's 1-0 triumph at Granada. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5