MADRID Nov 20 Sevilla's poor run continued when they lost 2-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday, their fifth successive game without a win.

Andoni Iraola fired Bilbao ahead in the sixth minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan and Spain winger Jesus Navas equalised nine minutes later before a defensive error allowed Oscar de Marcos in to net the winning goal with around 20 minutes left.

Bilbao had to wait until Oct. 2 for their first league win under new coach Marcelo Bielsa but have since gone unbeaten in six, including a 2-2 draw at home to champions Barcelona.

Sevilla stayed in fifth on 18 points and Bilbao climbed to sixth on 17, level with Malaga ahead of their game at Racing Santander on Monday.

The table took on a more familiar look on Saturday when leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona pulled further away at the top thanks to victories over Valencia and Real Zaragoza respectively.

Real edged a thrilling and bad-tempered clash at the Mestalla 3-2 for their eighth win in a row, while champions Barca thumped Zaragoza 4-0 at the Nou Camp, La Liga top scorer Lionel Messi netting his 15th of the campaign.

Real, who host their great rivals in the opening 'Clasico' of the season on Dec. 10, have 31 points from 12 matches, three ahead of Barca. Valencia are third on 24.

In Sunday's earlier kickoffs, Espanyol were held to a 0-0 draw at bottom club Real Sociedad, Sporting Gijon came from a goal down to beat visiting Getafe 2-1 and Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 in Pamplona.

Erratic Atletico Madrid host surprise packages Levante and Real Mallorca play at Granada later on Sunday. (editing by Ed Osmond)