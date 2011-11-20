MADRID Nov 20 Sevilla's poor run
continued when they lost 2-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao in La
Liga on Sunday, their fifth successive game without a win.
Andoni Iraola fired Bilbao ahead in the sixth minute at the
Sanchez Pizjuan and Spain winger Jesus Navas equalised nine
minutes later before a defensive error allowed Oscar de Marcos
in to net the winning goal with around 20 minutes left.
Bilbao had to wait until Oct. 2 for their first league win
under new coach Marcelo Bielsa but have since gone unbeaten in
six, including a 2-2 draw at home to champions Barcelona.
Sevilla stayed in fifth on 18 points and Bilbao climbed to
sixth on 17, level with Malaga ahead of their game at Racing
Santander on Monday.
The table took on a more familiar look on Saturday when
leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona pulled further
away at the top thanks to victories over Valencia and Real
Zaragoza respectively.
Real edged a thrilling and bad-tempered clash at the
Mestalla 3-2 for their eighth win in a row, while champions
Barca thumped Zaragoza 4-0 at the Nou Camp, La Liga top scorer
Lionel Messi netting his 15th of the campaign.
Real, who host their great rivals in the opening 'Clasico'
of the season on Dec. 10, have 31 points from 12 matches, three
ahead of Barca. Valencia are third on 24.
In Sunday's earlier kickoffs, Espanyol were held to a 0-0
draw at bottom club Real Sociedad, Sporting Gijon came from a
goal down to beat visiting Getafe 2-1 and Osasuna and Rayo
Vallecano drew 0-0 in Pamplona.
Erratic Atletico Madrid host surprise packages Levante and
Real Mallorca play at Granada later on Sunday.
