MADRID Nov 28 Jeremy Toulalan scored and
was later sent off as Malaga held on to secure a 2-1 home win
against injury-ravaged Villarreal that lifted them back above
Sevilla into fifth in La Liga on Monday.
Coached by former Villarreal boss Manuel Pellegrini,
ambitious Qatar-owned Malaga took the lead in the fifth minute
at their Rosaleda stadium when Frenchman Toulalan nodded in from
a corner.
Villarreal's Argentine striker Marco Ruben, filling in for
sidelined first-choice pair Giuseppe Rossi and Nilmar, levelled
in the 16th minute when he finished off a swift breakaway with a
powerful drive high into the net.
Isco netted what proved to be the winning goal after he
played Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon through five minutes
before halftime.
The 19-year-old midfielder followed up on Rondon's saved
effort to poke the ball past Diego Lopez to give Malaga their
fourth win in five matches.
Toulalan was shown a second yellow card with around 15
minutes left for a foul on the edge of the home penalty area and
former Spain international Marcos Senna curled the ball against
the bar from the resulting freekick.
Leaders Real Madrid moved six clear of great rivals
Barcelona on 34 points at the weekend after Jose Mourinho's side
thumped city rivals Atletico 4-1 and champions Barca suffered
their first defeat of the campaign at Getafe, losing 1-0.
Valencia are third, a point behind Barca, after a 2-1 win at
Rayo Vallecano, with surprise packages Levante a further point
back in fourth thanks to a 4-0 success at home to Sporting
Gijon. Malaga are three points behind Levante and Sevilla, who
won 1-0 at Real Zaragoza, are two behind in sixth.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)