MADRID Dec 3 Real Madrid stretched their
lead to six points when Angel Di Maria, Cristiano Ronaldo and
Marcelo struck in a 3-0 win at La Liga strugglers Sporting Gijon
on Saturday.
It was Real's 10th consecutive league victory and their 14th
in a row in all competitions as they continued their impressive
run ahead of next weekend's opening 'Clasico' of the campaign at
home to second-placed Barcelona.
The Spanish and European champions can trim the deficit to
three points with a win at home to Levante later on Saturday
(1900 GMT) but will have played a game more than Jose Mourinho's
side by the time the teams meet at the Bernabeu.
Barca's 4-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday was a game
brought forward because of their participation in the Club World
Cup in Japan later this month.
Real have 37 points from 14 matches. Valencia, who host
Espanyol in Saturday's late kickoff (2100), are third with 27
from 13 games with surprise packages Levante a point further
back in fourth.
Argentina winger Di Maria opened the scoring in the 35th
minute at the Molinon when he surprised goalkeeper Juan Pablo at
his near post.
La Liga top scorer Ronaldo added the second in the 65th, the
Portuguese forward's 17th league goal of the season, and Brazil
fullback Marcelo made it 3-0 in added time.
Gijon, who finished with 10 men after Sebastian Eguren was
shown a second yellow card in the 80th minute, are 19th with 12
points and will go bottom if Real Zaragoza win at Granada on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)