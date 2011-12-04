MADRID Dec 4 Real Sociedad scored twice late on to secure a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Malaga in La Liga on Sunday that prevented the ambitious Andalusian club drawing level on points with fourth-placed Levante.

After Malaga had fought back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead at the Anoeta, Carlos Vela struck in the 89th minute and Diego Ifran netted the winner two minutes later to lift Sociedad to 12th in a congested lower half of the table on 15 points from 14 matches.

Qatar-owned Malaga, one of Europe's biggest spenders in the close season transfer market as they bid for a place in Europe next season, are fifth with 23 points, three behind Levante who were thrashed 5-0 at champions Barcelona on Saturday.

Erratic Atletico Madrid beat city rivals Rayo Vallecano 3-1 on Sunday thanks to goals from Gabi, Radamel Falcao and Eduardo Salvio. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)