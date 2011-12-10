MADRID Dec 10 Surprise packages Levante
strengthened their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League
qualification berth when they beat fifth-placed Sevilla 1-0 in
La Liga on Saturday.
Defender Nano was first to react when the ball broke loose
at a corner in the 56th minute at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia
stadium and he smashed into the roof of the net to lift Levante
to 29 points from 15 matches, five ahead of Sevilla.
Tiny Levante, who have one of the smallest budgets and
oldest squads in the Spanish top flight, topped the standings
for the first time in their 102-year history in October but then
lost four in five matches, including a 5-0 drubbing at Barcelona
last weekend.
Saturday's victory leaves them a point behind their more
illustrious city neighbours, third-placed Valencia, who play at
struggling Real Betis later on Saturday (1900 GMT).
Jose Mourinho is out to prove there has been a shift in the
balance of power towards his Real Madrid side when the La Liga
leaders host bitter rivals Barca in the opening 'Clasico' of the
campaign in the late kickoff (2100).
Real have won their last 10 La Liga games -- and their last
15 in all competitions, equalling a club record -- and lead
champions Barca by three points with roughly a third of the
season played and with a game in hand.
