MADRID Dec 10 Surprise packages Levante strengthened their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualification berth when they beat fifth-placed Sevilla 1-0 in La Liga on Saturday.

Defender Nano was first to react when the ball broke loose at a corner in the 56th minute at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia stadium and he smashed into the roof of the net to lift Levante to 29 points from 15 matches, five ahead of Sevilla.

Tiny Levante, who have one of the smallest budgets and oldest squads in the Spanish top flight, topped the standings for the first time in their 102-year history in October but then lost four in five matches, including a 5-0 drubbing at Barcelona last weekend.

Saturday's victory leaves them a point behind their more illustrious city neighbours, third-placed Valencia, who play at struggling Real Betis later on Saturday (1900 GMT).

Jose Mourinho is out to prove there has been a shift in the balance of power towards his Real Madrid side when the La Liga leaders host bitter rivals Barca in the opening 'Clasico' of the campaign in the late kickoff (2100).

Real have won their last 10 La Liga games -- and their last 15 in all competitions, equalling a club record -- and lead champions Barca by three points with roughly a third of the season played and with a game in hand.