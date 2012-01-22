MADRID Jan 22 Third-placed Valencia dropped points for the fourth time in five matches when they conceded a goal in added time in a 1-1 La Liga draw at Osasuna on Sunday.

Roberto Soldado looked to have secured victory for Unai Emery's side when he nodded his 12th league goal of the campaign six minutes from time at the Reyno de Navarra stadium in Pamplona.

However, Valencia captain David Albelda was shown a straight red card moments later for a badly-timed lunge on David Timor and defender Lolo scrambled the ball home from the resulting freekick to rescue a point for the home side.

The draw leaves Valencia six points behind second-placed Barcelona, who can stretch the gap to nine and close to within two of leaders Real Madrid, at least for a few hours, with a win at Malaga later on Sunday (1700 GMT).

Real, who host Athletic Bilbao in the late game (2030), need to pick themselves up following Wednesday's 2-1 home defeat to Barca in a King's Cup quarter-final first leg amid reports in local media of a rift in the dressing room.

Sports daily Marca carried quotes on Sunday from what it said was a row between coach Jose Mourinho and defender Sergio Ramos and the paper said some of the Real players had lost confidence in the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)