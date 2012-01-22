MADRID Jan 22 Third-placed Valencia
dropped points for the fourth time in five matches when they
conceded a goal in added time in a 1-1 La Liga draw at Osasuna
on Sunday.
Roberto Soldado looked to have secured victory for Unai
Emery's side when he nodded his 12th league goal of the campaign
six minutes from time at the Reyno de Navarra stadium in
Pamplona.
However, Valencia captain David Albelda was shown a straight
red card moments later for a badly-timed lunge on David Timor
and defender Lolo scrambled the ball home from the resulting
freekick to rescue a point for the home side.
The draw leaves Valencia six points behind second-placed
Barcelona, who can stretch the gap to nine and close to within
two of leaders Real Madrid, at least for a few hours, with a win
at Malaga later on Sunday (1700 GMT).
Real, who host Athletic Bilbao in the late game (2030), need
to pick themselves up following Wednesday's 2-1 home defeat to
Barca in a King's Cup quarter-final first leg amid reports in
local media of a rift in the dressing room.
Sports daily Marca carried quotes on Sunday from what it
said was a row between coach Jose Mourinho and defender Sergio
Ramos and the paper said some of the Real players had lost
confidence in the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager.
